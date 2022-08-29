152 fresh Covid cases, 1,549 active patients in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 152 fresh Covid cases that pushed its infection tally to 4,77,456, officials said. The death toll figure remained unchanged at 4,782, they said. There are 1,549 active cases in the Union Territory. So far, 4,71,125 people have recovered from the viral disease, officials added. PTI
L-G: Formulating policies to engage youth in governance
Srinagar: The administration is formulating policies that engage youth in the governance process and ensure participation in their on-ground implementation, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday. Only the youth have the potential to light up the society, he said at the closing ceremony of a football tournament in Ganderbal. PTI
Don’t post anything on cricket match, NIT students told
Srinagar: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) asked its students not to post anything related to the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match on social media platforms. It also advised them not to watch the match in groups. The students were asked to stay in their allotted rooms during the match.
