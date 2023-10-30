16 injured as tractor trolley turns turtle in Kathua

Jammu, October 30
Sixteen people were injured when their tractor trolley turned turtle on a road in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, police officials said.
The accident took place at Palli Morh in the district when the tractor trolley carrying them to a work lost control, they said.
The injured have been hospitalised.
