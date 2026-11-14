1,600 kg unfit buffalo meat seized in Kashmir, destroyed over cold-chain violations

The horror of rotten meat, which sparked alarm and disrupted business at several local eateries and restaurants in the Valley last year, appears to have returned, with authorities seizing 1,600 kg of buffalo meat found unfit for consumption.

A J&K government spokesman said on Saturday that the Jammu and Kashmir Food and Drug Administration (FDA), along with the Railway Police, railway authorities and the district administration in Budgam, central Kashmir, seized and subsequently destroyed approximately 1,600 kg of buffalo meat at Budgam Railway Station after detecting “serious violations relating to its declaration, transportation and maintenance of prescribed cold-chain conditions”.

The spokesman said the enforcement action was initiated following specific information received from railway authorities regarding the transportation of a consignment of buffalo meat.

Officials said that, acting promptly on the information, the Food Safety Team, Budgam, inspected the consignment and found that adequate refrigeration or dry-ice arrangements had not been made to maintain the prescribed transportation temperature of -18°C or below, thereby compromising the mandatory cold-chain requirements.

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“The consignment was further subjected to preliminary testing through the Food Safety on Wheels facility, which indicated that the meat was unfit for human consumption,” the spokesman said.

According to officials, the entire consignment, weighing approximately 1,600 kg, was seized and “subsequently destroyed in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the prescribed procedures for the disposal of food articles unfit for human consumption”.

Earlier, the Food Safety authorities had seized approximately 2,600 kg of meat in Srinagar.

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“The FDA, J&K, continues to maintain strict vigilance across all districts to prevent the transportation, distribution and sale of unsafe and non-compliant food commodities, with stringent legal action being initiated against violators in accordance with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the rules and regulations framed thereunder,” the spokesman said on Saturday.

Last year, the J&K government confiscated nearly 13,000 kg of meat and related products during enforcement drives.

Most of the seizures were carried out in the Valley, where officials discovered large quantities of rotten mutton, chicken and other meat items. Many of these were found without proper labelling, sourcing details or packaging information.

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Police also arrested several people in different parts of the Valley for allegedly selling rotten meat and expired eatables.

Earlier this year, Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather urged the government to strengthen the legal framework to combat food adulteration, as members voiced concern over the large-scale seizure of rotten meat and substandard cheese across the Union Territory.