Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 17 FIRs filed in Jammu over fraud, official misconduct

17 FIRs filed in Jammu over fraud, official misconduct

PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:20 AM Jan 25, 2026 IST
The Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch in Jammu has registered 17 FIRs in multiple cases involving fraud, cheating, impersonation, forgery and misuse of official positions, an official said on Saturday.

The FIRs were lodged following preliminary verification of written complaints, theJ&K’s Crime Branch said in a statement.

The complaints relate to a wide range of alleged fraudulent activities, including the irregular issuance of Permanent Resident Certificates (PRCs), procurement of bank loans using forged KYC documents, cheating by promising government jobs and the issuance of fake appointment letters.

The allegations also include misuse of official position by public servants, tampering with public records, revenue-related irregularities, illegal financial gains, threats to complainants and wrongful losses caused to the government exchequer and financial institutions.

