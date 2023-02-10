17 injured as bus overturns in J-K’s Udhampur

Jammu, February 10
Seventeen people were injured when a passenger bus overturned and skidded off the road in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Friday, officials said.
The accident took place at the Gallawan-Panchari area of the district.
The bus was on its way to Khorgali from Udhampur, they said.
All injured have been shifted to hospital.
