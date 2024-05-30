 17 points identified for repairs along Jammu-Srinagar NH : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • 17 points identified for repairs along Jammu-Srinagar NH

17 points identified for repairs along Jammu-Srinagar NH

17 points identified for repairs along Jammu-Srinagar NH

Boulders being cleared from Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. file



PTI

Banihal/Jammu, May 29

At least 17 vulnerable points have been identified for urgent repairs along the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway to ensure smooth flow of traffic, with focus on the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, a senior official said on Wednesday.

A high-level team of officers on Tuesday inspected the 270-km national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, to identify the bottlenecks hampering traffic movement amid the ongoing four-laning project.

“The main purpose behind the visit was to inspect the vulnerable points (along the 56-km stretch) between Nashri to Banihal, which needs urgent repairs ahead of the yatra,” Ramban Deputy Commissioner Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary said.

The inspection team, which included the local police, deputy inspector general (DIG), traffic police and senior officers of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), also took stock of the traffic arrangements in Banihal town and intake capacity of ‘yatri niwas’ at Lamber.

The 52-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas is scheduled to start on June 29 and conclude on August 19.

“At least 17 critical spots have been identified between Nashri and Banihal for urgent repairs, while it was also decided to macademize the Banihal market road. The work will be completed within a week followed by a dry run so that the pilgrims, tourists and commuters have a smooth journey,” the deputy commissioner said.

A majority of the four-lane construction work that started in 2016 on the highway has been completed but there are still some tunnels, bypasses and flyovers, especially in the Ramban district, where the work is in progress.

The deputy commissioner said the security of the pilgrim convoys was also discussed, while it was also decided to enhance the capacity of the ‘yatri niwas’ at Lamber and activate all facilities for short-stay of pilgrims, tourists and commuters, in case of road closure.

The entire stretch in the Ramban and Banihal sector is prone to landslides, which leads to disruptions on the highway during monsoon season besides the movement of nomads in search of greener pastures for their livestock.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amarnath Yatra #Hindus #Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Hospital fire tragedy: Delhi LG suspends Health Minister's OSD for alleged irregularities in registration of nursing homes

2
Punjab

Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash

3
India

2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda

4
Delhi

At 52.9°C, Delhi’s Mungeshpur records highest-ever temperature; IMD says ‘examining data, sensors’

5
India

Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail

6
Lok Sabha Elections

PM Modi predicts ‘political earthquake’ within 6 months post June 4

7
Ludhiana

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi at Ludhaina rally with Sidhu Moosewala’s photo in the backdrop

8
Trending

‘Fake’ AI phone call between Swati Maliwal, Dhruv Rathee goes insanely viral

9
Punjab The Tribune Analysis

Despite Amritpal Singh, Punjab voters lean towards mainstream

10
India

PM Modi’s 48-hour meditation trip violates poll code, claims Congress; urges Election Commission to stop its telecast

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Rajkot game zone fire: Court notice to SIT on plea to make IPS, IAS officers accused

Rajkot game zone fire: Court notice to SIT on plea to make IPS, IAS officers accused

Is Delhi really burning in 52.9 degrees? Weather chief says ‘looks abnormal, possible error in sensors’

Is Delhi really burning in 52.9 degrees? weather chief says ‘abnormal, looking at errors'

Heat wave intensifies in north, central India; 52.9 deg C in...

Setback for Kejri, SC refuses to list plea for bail extension

Setback for Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court refuses to list plea for bail extension

Delhi CM had sought more time for medical tests

Farmer leader Kulwinder Machiana put under house arrest ahead of PM Modi’s Hoshiarpur rally

Farmer leader Kulwinder Machiana put under house arrest ahead of PM Modi’s Hoshiarpur rally

Modi would address a public meeting for the ongoing Lok Sabh...

A first: In one go, 11 ED officers made Jt Director

A first: In one go, 11 ED officers made Joint Director

Probe agency has over 30 such posts


Cities

View All

Frequent cuts may jeopardise gains made by AAP through free power units

Frequent cuts may jeopardise gains made by AAP through free power units

Firing on Congress leader: No clue on attackers yet

Come out and vote, don’t let the heat get to you, poll body tells people

Sandhu assures of roping in foreign firms to tackle drug addiction, boost economy

Voters raise concern over Amritsar’s poor public transport system

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

INDIA VOTES 2024: Modi ji jaane waale hain, achhe din aane waale hain, says Kejri

Modi ji jaane waale hain, achhe din aane waale hain: Arvind Kejriwal in Chandigarh

Pahari, Bhojpuri push to Sanjay Tandon’s campaign in Chandigarh

Kapil Sibal’s swipe at Narendra Modi — PMLA stands for ‘PM ki lal aankh’

Congress or AAP? Who will Manish Tewari vote for in Ludhiana, asks Piyush Goyal

46°C, mercury at 2-decade high in Chandigarh

Is Delhi really burning in 52.9 degrees? Weather chief says ‘looks abnormal, possible error in sensors’

Is Delhi really burning in 52.9 degrees? weather chief says ‘abnormal, looking at errors'

Double Delhi whammy: Heat is on & taps go dry

Delhi burns at 52.9°C

L-G letter meant to defame Delhi govt: Health minister

Delhi govt did not anticipate water crisis: BJP

Smriti Irani flays AAP, Congress for corruption, bid to divide country

Smriti Irani flays AAP, Congress for corruption, bid to divide country

AAP govt did not take up issues related to industry with Centre, says Goyal

AAP govt did not take up issues related to industry with Centre, says Goyal

Victims affected by 1984 riots not allowed to meet Rahul Gandhi

Bittu seeks votes for BJP to fast-track development

Kin of candidates reaching out to party cadre, supporters, voters

AAP’s Parashar, Delhi Speaker meet lawyers

NDA govt’s wrongdoings to be relooked: Rahul Gandhi

NDA govt’s wrongdoings to be relooked: Rahul Gandhi in Patiala

VB arrests ex-panchayat member with Rs 1.4L bribe

Preneet Kaur seeks votes for ‘Viksit Patiala’

Navjot Singh Sidhu praises Govt Rajindra Hospital’s radiotherapy unit

SAD candidate booked for violating poll code