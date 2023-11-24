17 UT mandis on eNAM, trade crosses Rs 300 cr

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 23

The Department of Horticulture Planning and Marketing, in collaboration with the Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA), organised an outreach programme at SKICC, Srinagar, to facilitate Warehousing Registration and integration of CA stores with the eNAM portal. TK Manoj Kumar, Chairman of WDRA, presided over the event as the chief guest.

Highlighting the role of WDRA, Kumar underscored its mission to regulate and implement the provisions of the Warehousing (Development and Regulation) Act, 2007, aiming for the development and regulation of warehouses. He emphasized the advantages of warehouse registration and explained that the e-National Warehousing Receipt (e-NWR) issued by WDRA-registered warehouses serves as a pivotal tool for trade and loans. Kumar announced a waiver of the registration fee until October 25, 2025, encouraging PACS in Jammu and Kashmir to take advantage of this opportunity.

Addressing the gathering, Director of Horticulture Planning and Marketing, Vikas Sharma, outlined the dual objectives of the event—raising awareness on warehouse registration under the Warehousing Act and integrating CA stores into the eNAM platform to maximise returns for farmers.

National Agriculture Market (eNAM) serves as a pan-India electronic trading portal, connecting existing APMC mandis to establish a unified national market for agricultural commodities. Sharma disclosed that Jammu and Kashmir has successfully integrated all 17 functional mandis on eNAM. The department is actively promoting the registration of CA stores with WDRA to facilitate their integration into the e-NAM portal.

From a mere Rs 89 lakh eNAM trade until 2021-22, Jammu and Kashmir has seen a remarkable surge, reaching Rs 32 crore last year, and soaring manifold to over Rs 300 crore during the current year.

