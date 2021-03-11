170 overground workers nabbed in J&K this year

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, May 4

Aiming at crushing the jugular vein of terrorism in J&K, security forces and intelligence agencies have arrested over 170 overground workers (OGWs) belonging to different terror outfits this year so far. The Army and the police are arresting OGWs on a regular basis who not only provide information to terrorists but also ferry them from one location to another. These OGWs also carry arms and ammunition for the militants operating in both Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

The OGWs, like the one who ferried from Samba to Jammu two terrorists involved in the Sunjuwan attack last month, are a major threat to peace in J&K, a senior police official said. In the past, several truck drivers carrying terrorists or weapons to the Valley from Jammu have been caught.

On April 28, the police nabbed three overground workers from Kupwara district who had been smuggling weapons from across the LoC. Arms were also seized. A 19-year-old OGW was arrested in Kulgam on May 1 in a special police operation.

On April 25, an OGW was caught along with a hybrid LeT terrorist. They were reportedly tasked with targeting migrants in Pulwama, where many non-locals have been attacked recently.

“OGWs form an important part of the terror ecosystem as they are the ones who provide basic support to the ultras infiltrating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. They work as a guide for foreign terrorists and are also used as gun smugglers for local ultras. Another important work that the OGWs do is providing food to the terrorists in hiding,” said an Army intelligence official.

Officials from the Army and the police held a joint security conference in April in which steps to nail the OGWs were also discussed. They also discussed on ways to cripple the supply chain of money and arms to terrorists in different parts of the UT.

In February this year, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) arrested 10 overground workers in one go from different locations of Kashmir. These OGWs were associated with Jaish-e-Mohammad, a terror outfit that is reportedly responsible for the Sunjuwan attack.