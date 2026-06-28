1731 arrested, drugs worth Rs 150 crore seized under anti-narcotics campaign in J&K

With more than 1,700 people arrested in connection with 1,527 narcotics cases in just 76 days, the ‘Nasha Mukt Jammu-Kashmir Abhiyaan’ marks the biggest-ever crackdown on drug trafficking and narco-terrorism in the Union territory, said officials.

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The campaign has so far led to narcotics-seizure, and attachment and demolition of properties, with a cumulative value of over Rs 280 crore, they added.

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The campaign launched on April 11 has targeted the drug trafficking and narco-terror ecosystem across the Union territory through a multi-pronged strategy combining enforcement, public participation and awareness.

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According to official figures, police have registered 1,527 FIRs under provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and arrested 1,731 offenders during the crackdown.

Police seized 362 kg of narcotics, including 17 kg heroin, besides recovering 26,308 psychotropic tablets. Officials estimated the value of the seized narcotics at more than Rs 150 crore.

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As part of the intensified crackdown, 108 habitual drug offenders were detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act.

Authorities also attached 147 immovable properties worth Rs 108.97 crore and demolished 68 properties valued at Rs 23.05 crore, taking the total value of properties attached and demolished to over Rs 132 crore. Combined with the estimated value of the seized narcotics, the campaign has resulted in action involving assets and contraband worth more than Rs 280 crore.

To dismantle the illicit drug supply chain, action was initiated against 128 chemists, with licences of 126 such establishments suspended, officials said.

Authorities also cancelled or suspended 731 driving licences and 736 vehicle registrations, recommended impounding of 178 passports and submitted 2,845 applications for Aadhaar cancellation against persons involved in narcotics-related offences.

Officials said the campaign has also focused on public mobilisation through hotspot-based awareness programmes and sensitisation drives across the Union territory.

So far, the Lt Governor has personally led ‘padyatras’ (rallies) in all 20 Jammu and Kashmir districts, drawing participation from an estimated three to four lakh people. Jammu and Srinagar witnessed the highest public turnout during these events, officials said.

They described the operation as a people-centric campaign that has mounted a twin assault on drug trafficking networks and narco-terrorism by targeting both offenders and their financial infrastructure.

“It has not only helped destroy the drug trafficking and peddling ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, but the dismantling of narcotics channels has also disrupted terror financing in the Union territory,” a senior official said.

The awareness component of the campaign has also gathered momentum, with over 16.37 lakh awareness programmes conducted across Jammu and Kashmir, reaching more than one crore people, officials said.

Mental health and counselling services have also been strengthened through the Tele-MANAS initiative, which has received around 5,000 calls seeking assistance related to mental health and substance abuse.

Addressing public gatherings during the padyatras, Sinha has reiterated the administration’s resolve to continue the campaign until every drug smuggler and narco-terror network is eliminated from the Union territory. He said hidden drug supply chains were being traced and dismantled, while long-standing cartels were being wiped out.

Issuing a stern warning, the L-G said narcotics smuggling is no less than terrorism and those involved would face the strictest legal action. “Drug abuse is a form of silent terrorism. Those poisoning our youth and society will not be spared.”