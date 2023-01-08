18 detained as search operation to nail Rajouri attackers continues

PTI

Rajouri/Jammu, January 7

At least 18 suspects have been detained for questioning in connection with a recent terror attack at Dhangri village in Rajouri district that left six civilians dead, officials said on Saturday.

A massive search operation to track down the assailants is going on and "some vital leads" have been found, they said and expressed hope that the case would be cracked soon. The six civilians were killed and several injured when the terrorists attacked the village on January 1.

While four were killed when the terrorists fired on the houses belonging to the members of a particular community, two minors lost their lives in an IED explosion the next day.

The improvised explosive device (IED) was planted by the terrorists at the house of one of the victims. “The investigation of the terror attack is going in the right direction. So far, a dozen-and-a-half suspects, including some women, have been detained for questioning,” an official said.

Mukesh Singh, ADGP, Jammu zone, is monitoring the investigation, which is being conducted by senior officers under the supervision of Haseeb Mughal, DIG, Rajouri-Poonch range.

Rajouri SSP Mohammad Aslam confirmed the detention of at least 18 suspects. “We have received some vital leads and are working on those to crack the case. An operation is on to neutralise the terrorists involved in the attack,” the officer said, refusing to divulge any further details.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital to enquire about the health of civilians injured in the terror attacks. He assured the kin of victims of all possible assistance.