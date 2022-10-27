18 detonators, explosive material found at Jammu railway station

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 27

A major tragedy was averted at railway station in Jammu when 18 detonators and other explosive material packed in a bag were found in a drain at the taxi stand on Thursday afternoon.

The bag containing detonators and a wax-like substance along with some wires was found in a drain by a sweeper at the taxi stand of the railway station.

Government Railway Police (GRP) Senior Superintendent of Police Arif Rishu while talking to media said while cleaning a drain, a bag was found in which explosive in form of wax material was packed in two boxes. In another pack, 18 detonators were found.

He said the patrolling party of GRP inside the railway station reached the spot and seized the material. An FIR has also been lodged in this regard, the SSP added.

The SSP said no one has been detained as of now and investigation has started. “Security has been beefed up and all entry points to the railway station have been secured. The security is intensified during festive season and all vehicles entering the premises are checked,” he said, claiming that a major tragedy was averted.

Meanwhile, police found a poster of a terror organisation at the gate of a park at Bari Brahmana in Samba district today.

The poster of J-K Gaznavi Force was seen by some people who informed the local police that reached the spot.

The poster asked for observing Accession Day (October 26) as ‘Black Day’. A police official said an FIR has been registered under Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and investigation has started.