18 detonators found at Jammu railway station

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 27

A major tragedy was averted at the railway station in Jammu when at least 18 detonators and explosive material packed in a bag were found in a drain near a taxi stand on Thursday afternoon. The bag packed with detonators and a wax-like material along with wires was found by a sweeper while cleaning the drain.

Arif Rishu, SSP, Government Railway Police (GRP), said the bag contained two 500-ml milk boxes. In one of them, explosives in the form of wax material had been packed while in the other box 18 detonators were kept. He said a patrolling party of the GRP inside the railway station seized the material. An FIR has been lodged, the SSP informed.

“We are investigating it (to ascertain if it was a fabricated IED). There is no powder-like material, only a wax-type material. It was not a ready IED as detonators were in a separate box. Had they (militants) been able to execute it fully, there could have been an untoward incident but we foiled that,” he added.

According to Rishu, no one has been detained as of now. “Security has been beefed up and all entry points to the railway station have been secured. The security has been intensified amid the festive season and all vehicles entering the premises are being checked,” he said while claiming that a major tragedy had been averted.

Meanwhile, a poster, said to be of J&K Ghaznavi Forcecalling for observing the Accession Day as a black day, was seen installed at the gate of a park at Bari Brahmana, Samba district, on Thursday. The Samba police have registered an FIR.

FIR over poster of terror group

Samba SSP Abhishek Mahajan said an FIR had been lodged under the UAPA.