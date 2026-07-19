18 vehicles seized in anti-drug drive in Jammu and Reasi; peddler from Punjab arrested with heroin   

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday seized 18 vehicles, including seven cars, in Jammu and Reasi districts amid stepped-up efforts to dismantle narcotics networks and curb drug-related activities in the Union Territory, officials said.

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In Samba district, an alleged inter-state drug peddler from Punjab was arrested with more than 25 grams of heroin, they said.

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In Jammu, 17 vehicles—seven cars and 10 two-wheelers—were seized in the the Miran Sahib police station area under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, a police spokesman said.

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The vehicles are suspected to have been acquired from or used in connection with illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, he said.

“The action forms part of the financial investigation aimed at dismantling the economic infrastructure of organised drug syndicates operating in Jammu,” the spokesman said.

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He said financial investigation is an integral part of every major NDPS case, and stringent action will continue against all movable and immovable properties found to be linked to the proceeds of drug trafficking.

In Reasi, the police also attached a three-wheeler load carrier allegedly involved in a narcotics case registered at Katra police station under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

Meanwhile, an alleged inter-state drug peddler, Satnam Singh, a resident of Punjab, was arrested on Sunday with 25.59 grams of heroin during frisking of bus passengers at SIDCO Chowk in Samba district, the spokesman said.

The bus was on its way from Amritsar to Jammu when it was stopped for checking, he said.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at Samba police station and further investigation is under way, the spokesman said.