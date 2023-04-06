185 outsiders bought land in J&K in 3 years

Srinagar, April 5
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday said that 185 people from outside Jammu and Kashmir have bought land in the Union Territory in the past three years.
The data shows that one person bought land in 2020, 57 bought in 2021 and 127 in 2022. However, as per the information provided by Ladakh, no land has been bought by outsiders in the UT.
The buying of the land in Jammu and Kashmir has happened after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories — Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.
In October 2020, New Delhi implemented the constitutional change and allowed any Indian citizen to buy land, except agricultural, in municipal areas of J&K without being a domicile.
