185 projects worth Rs 748 cr to ensure potable water at all Doda homes, says DC

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 10

The Doda administration of has tendered 185 projects at cost of Rs 748 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh, who is also the Chairman, District Water and Sanitation Mission (DWSM), reviewed reviewed the progress of projects under JJM and issued specific direction and timelines.

The DC was informed that the execution of 185 projects, which are worth Rs 748.31 crore, had started in the district under JJM to provide safe drinking water to every household.

“In these 185 JJM schemes, 372 slow sand filtration plants are to be constructed, of which 207 have been allotted. The work on 133 plants has started on the ground. Of two rapid sand filtration plants, one has been allotted, while work on three borewells has started of the five sanctioned projects,” an official informed.

The DC was informed out of the target of 1,11,216 functional tap connections to provide all the households in the district safe and adequate tap drinking water, 82,452 have been installed. The DC has asked the engineers to have in place 1,000 more connections by November 15 and complete the target as per the already given timeline.

