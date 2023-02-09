187 ultras killed last yr: Rai

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 8

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai today informed the Rajya Sabha that 187 terrorists had been killed and 111 counter-terror operations carried out in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022. In a reply to a written question by BJP member Sushil Kumar Modi, Rai said 125 terror incidents and 117 encounters had taken place in the UT. Besides, 180 terrorists were killed in 2021.

Sharing year-wise data on terror related incidents, the minister said 228 cases were reported in 2018, 153 in 2019, 126 in 2020, 129 in 2021 and 125 in 2022. “As many as 257 terrorists were killed in 2018, 157 in 2019, 221 in 2020, 180 in 2021 and 187 last year,” he said.

Meanwhile, the minister also informed that the government had decided to pay Rs 4,500 every month to the heads or the coordinators of the Village Defence Groups (VDGs), set up in the more vulnerable areas of J&K, and Rs 4,000 to each member of the VDGs.

“At present, the sanctioned strength of the members of the VDGs is 4,985, who are a part of 4,153 VDGs,” Rai told the Rajya Sabha.

Rai added that the CRPF had imparted necessary training to 948 VDG members in collaboration with the district police of Rajouri from January 6 to January 25.