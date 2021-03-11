187 vehicle owners fined in Ramban

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 1

The Motor Vehicles Department, Ramban, has challaned 187 vehicles and imposed Rs 5 lakh as fine in two weeks.

Assistant Regional Transport Officer Shafqat Majeed challaned the vehicles under a campaign for different violations, including 60 for not installing high security registration plates (HSRP) on vehicles. According to the ARTO, 921 challans have been issued and Rs 29 lakh imposed as fine during the last financial year across the district.

The ARTO also advised vehicle owners and transporters to immediately get the HSRP installed on their vehicles by or before May 15, failing which such vehicles would be seized.

Meanwhile, several establishments in Samba witnessed checking in view of Eid-ul-Fitr. Violators were fined. The checking team comprised officials of the metrology and the Food Safety departments. The team inspected meat, vegetable, fruit and sweet shops and fined eight traders Rs 6,200. Officials appealed to the traders to desist from overcharging or selling adulterated food items.