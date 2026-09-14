19 RR commemorates Op Gadol anniversary, remembers martyrs

The 19 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) on Saturday commemorated the fourth anniversary of Operation Gadol, a major counter-terrorism operation conducted in the Gadol forests of Kokernag in Anantnag district, with a wreath-laying ceremony and Chinar plantation drive at its Battalion Headquarters in Larkipora.

According to an official release, the event was organised to honour four personnel who laid down their lives during the operation in September 2023: Colonel Manpreet Singh, Kirti Chakra (Posthumous), Sena Medal; Major Aashish Dhonchak, Shaurya Chakra (Posthumous), Sena Medal; Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Humayun Muzzammil Bhat, Kirti Chakra (Posthumous); and Sepoy Pardeep Singh, Shaurya Chakra (Posthumous).

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The ceremony was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Anantnag, Amod Ashok Nagpure, and Commanding Officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Colonel Rohit Rattan, along with officers and personnel of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

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Floral tributes were paid to the four martyrs in recognition of their courage, leadership and sacrifice in the line of duty. The ceremony served as a reminder of the enduring legacy of the personnel who lost their lives during the operation and reaffirmed the security forces’ commitment to honouring their sacrifice.

As part of the commemoration, four Chinar saplings were planted near the main gate of the Battalion Headquarters, also known as Colonel Manpreet Singh Dwar. The trees were planted as a living memorial to the four martyrs and symbolise strength, resilience, longevity and a lasting connection with future generations.

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The release stated that the Chinar, deeply intertwined with the heritage and culture of Jammu and Kashmir, was chosen as a tribute to reflect the enduring memory of the fallen personnel.

The presence of senior officers from both the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police underscored the close coordination and shared commitment of the two forces in remembering those who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.