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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 1991 Jammu Railway Station blast accused arrested after 35 years

1991 Jammu Railway Station blast accused arrested after 35 years

Three people, including 2 paramilitary personnel, were killed in blast, 18 others injured

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Jammu, Updated At : 01:09 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Altaf Hussain, blast accused
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An accused wanted in connection with a 1991 bomb blast at Jammu Railway Station was arrested on Thursday by the Government Railway Police (GRP), Jammu, after remaining absconding for nearly 35 years.

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The accused has been identified as Altaf Hussain, a resident of Marhama-Bijbehara in Anantnag. According to police, he initially went underground and later lived under a concealed identity before being traced and arrested following a prolonged investigation.

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The accused was booked under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) in connection with the blast.

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An official spokesperson said Hussain, along with other accomplices, was allegedly involved in a bomb blast at Platform No. 1 of Jammu Railway Station on April 2, 1991. The blast killed three persons, including two paramilitary personnel, and injured 18 civilians.

An FIR (No. 07/1991) under Sections 307, 302 and 120-B of the RPC, Sections 3 and 4 of TADA and Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act was registered at GRP Police Station, Jammu.

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During the investigation, one accused, Aman Ullah Khan, was arrested, while three other accused persons managed to escape and could not be apprehended at the time. They were subsequently declared absconders by the competent court.

The spokesperson said that over the past two years, GRP Jammu had launched an intensive manhunt to trace the absconding accused. During the investigation, the police team identified Altaf Hussain Sheikh and verified his identity by examining his identity and residential particulars in detail.

The investigation eventually revealed that he had been living under a concealed identity and had established himself as a successful businessman in the Bijbehara area.

“Long pursuit by the police team brought results and the accused responsible for the death of innocent persons was arrested and produced before the TADA Court on August 13, 2026, for further legal proceedings,” the spokesperson said.

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