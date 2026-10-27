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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 1st Bhallessa fest concludes with mega musical night

1st Bhallessa fest concludes with mega musical night

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Tribune News Service
Jammu, Updated At : 01:59 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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The first edition of the Bhallessa Festival, a two-day cultural event held on October 24 and 25, concluded with a mega musical night at Helipad Ground, Gandoh.

The festival drew enthusiastic participation from people across the Bhallessa region and celebrated the area’s rich cultural heritage, artistic traditions and spirit of unity.

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The Doda district administration, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army collaborated with the Bhallessa civil society to organise the two-day festival. It aimed to celebrate the region’s cultural heritage, promote local traditions, showcase local talent and strengthen unity and community participation.

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The mega musical night featured renowned singer Bishan Dass along with local singers and artistes, who enthralled the audience.

The festival featured cultural performances, live musical programmes, local talent showcases, exhibitions and a local fair, providing artistes, performers, local entrepreneurs and residents an opportunity to come together and showcase the unique cultural identity of Bhallessa.

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Doda DC Krishan Lal appreciated the Bhallessa civil society and the collaborating organisations for successfully organising the festival. He highlighted the importance of such events in preserving cultural heritage, bringing communities together and encouraging local youth to showcase their talent.

Anil Kumar Thakur, ADC, appreciated the collective efforts of the organisers and participating organisations.

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