1st phase of smart traffic management system gets over

PTI

Jammu, February 28

The first phase of the intelligent traffic management and surveillance system (ITMSS) has been made operational in Jammu, a step that would help authorities better manage vehicular flow and catch violators. The system is operational at 12 major locations in the city and activities are being monitored from a traffic department-managed integrated command and control centre.

“Operations (of the ITMSS' first phase) have started in Jammu,” Vehant Technologies CEO and co-founder Kapil Bardeja said. The firm has been tasked with implementation of the ITMSS in Jammu. In the first phase, the ITMSS has been deployed and made operational at 12 major locations, including at Zorawar Singh Chowk, railway station, RBI Turning, GL Dogra Chowk, Panama Chowk, Jammu University Gate, Last Morh, Main Stop Gandhi Nagar, RS Pura airport, Gujjar Nagar Chowk and Valmiki Chowk, officials said.

The intelligent traffic management and city surveillance system will be in place at 38 junctions having traffic signals, once the project is completed, they said. The officials said automatic vehicle number plate identification, red light violation, stolen vehicle identification and using of mobile phone while driving are among the things that can be detected by the smart system. The ITMSS encrypts and transfers data of violation to a centralised server at the Traffic Police headquarters.