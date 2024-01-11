2.5 kg narcotics found along LoC in Poonch

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 10

The J&K Police and Army on Wednesday seized 2.5 kg of narcotics, believed to be dropped through drone, along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan-occupied J&K (PoJK) in Poonch sector.

The narcotic powder, apparently high-grade heroin, was found packed in bushes in the Malti area, sources informed. Security agencies got a tip-off regarding a drugs consignment after which a search operation was launched. The value of the consignment in the international market is worth crores of rupees. “The way in which the drugs were packed makes it apparent that these were dropped by drone,” said the official.

This is not the first time that drugs have been found in Poonch. In 2023, over 100 kg drugs were seized in Rajouri and Poonch districts, mostly from areas along LoC.

Meanwhile in another incident, a drug peddler was arrested after 2.24 kg of charas was recovered from his possession in Reasi district of Jammu division.

Javed Ahmad, a resident of Melhoora village in Shopian district, was travelling in a car from Reasi to Bhambla when police intercepted him in the Domail area, leading to the recovery of the contraband.

