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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 2.53 lakh visit Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in first 6 days of Navratri

2.53 lakh visit Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in first 6 days of Navratri

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:20 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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People gather near the Dakshin Deori, the start of Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, in Katra. File
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Over 2.53 lakh pilgrims have visited the Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine in the Trikuta hills of Reasi district in the first six days of the ongoing Sharad Navratri, which began on October 11, officials said.

The pilgrimage is proceeding smoothly, with over 2.53 lakh pilgrims having paid obeisance at the shrine till 3 pm on Friday. According to the figures, a total of 47,574 pilgrims visited the shrine on October 11; followed by 48,400 on October 12; 46,558 on October 13; 41,961 on October 14 and 39,951 on October 15.

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As many as 28,713 pilgrims had visited the shrine till 3 pm on October 16.

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Comedian Kapil Sharma also visited Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Darbar in Katra.

Long queues of devotees formed at RFID registration counters in Katra on the sixth day of Sharad Navratri as pilgrims collected their cards before heading for darshan.

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“We performed darshan at the cave shrine. It was divine in nature. Best arrangements have been put in place by the shrine board”, devotee Asvina Bhat said.

Like her, Aayat Chambyal, who also paid obeisance this morning, said: “We are happy. Our wish to pay obeisance at the lotus feet of Mata has been fulfilled. I waited for a year to perform yatra during Navratri”.

The nine-day Shat Chandi Maha Yagya entered its sixth day with prayers and Vedic rituals dedicated to Mata Brahmacharini at the ‘yagyashala’ in the shrine complex.

Organised by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, the yagya will culminate with ‘purnahuti’ on Mahanavami, they said.

“Its proceedings are being telecast live on Shraddha MH One channel daily from noon to 2 pm throughout the Navratri,” officials said.

The shrine, pilgrimage track and Katra town have been decorated with flowers, fruits and dazzling lights. Security arrangements have been strengthened to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage.

The shrine board has made special provisions for differently abled devotees, including free pony and battery-car services, priority darshan and dedicated help desks.

Arrangements for accommodation, drinking water, sanitation, medical assistance, registration, transportation and crowd management have also been put in place. Medical teams and emergency response personnel have been deployed at key locations along the pilgrimage route.

The Bhawan, Atka and adjoining areas have been adorned with flowers, decorative gates and pandals. Devotional bhajans and ‘bhaints’ are being performed during the morning and evening Atka Aarti.

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