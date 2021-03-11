2 agri officials of Jammu caught taking bribe

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 12

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today arrested a plant protection officer and a field assistant of Directorate of Agriculture, Jammu, for accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000.

The agency said a member of an agriculture cooperative society, engaged in sale of farm-related products, had filed an application for addition of pesticide products of certain firms in the licence of his cooperative society. The Plant Protection Officer, Devinder Sharma, and Field Assistant Rajinder Kumar demanded Rs 15,000 as bribe, but the deal was settled at Rs 12,000 after negotiations, it said.

A trap was laid by CBI sleuths and the accused were caught while accepting Rs 12,000 from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused in Jammu and Kathua.