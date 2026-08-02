DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 2 Arunachal women scale Ladakh's Mt Kun

2 Arunachal women scale Ladakh's Mt Kun

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Sunday praised the mountaineers on their remarkable feat

article_Author
PTI
Itanagar, Updated At : 04:17 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

Two women from Arunachal Pradesh have scaled the 7,077-metre high Mt Kun in the Zanskar region of Ladakh.

Advertisement

January Tali and Hachu Lombo reached the peak at 6 am on July 27, marking a major milestone for mountaineering in the border state. Tali hails from Yingkiong in Upper Siang district, while Lombo belongs to Anini in Dibang Valley district.

Advertisement

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Sunday praised the mountaineers on their remarkable feat, describing it as a moment of immense pride for the state.

Advertisement

"Their successful ascent reflects extraordinary courage, determination, endurance, and mental strength," the governor said, adding that their feat would inspire youth, especially women, across the state to pursue adventure sports and physical fitness, an official statement from Lok Bhavan said.

Mt Kun, among the highest peaks in the Zanskar range of the Indian Himalayas, is considered one of the country's most demanding high-altitude technical climbs due to its steep snow slopes, treacherous glaciers, and unpredictable weather conditions.

Advertisement

The expedition comprised a mixed team of nine climbers — two women and seven men — excluding Sherpas. Underscoring the extreme difficulty of the terrain, only four of the nine climbers managed to reach the summit.

For Tali, this ascent adds to a growing list of mountaineering achievements. She previously scaled six Himalayan peaks within two weeks, including double summits on UT Kangri (6,080m) and Mentok Kangri-III (6,126m), alongside Mentok Kangri-I (6,268m) and Mentok Kangri-II (6,218m).

Both mountaineers will receive official summit certificates from the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF), New Delhi, in recognition of their accomplishment.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts