2 BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu

Jammu, October 18
Two BSF personnel were injured after Pakistan Rangers "resorted to unprovoked firing" on border guards along the International Border (IB) here, officials said on Wednesday.
The Pakistan Rangers opened fire around 8.15 am on Tuesday on the troops at the Vikram post in the Arnia sector, following which the BSF jawans fired in retaliation, the Border Security Force (BSF) said in a statement.
Two BSF personnel received bullet injuries in the firing and were immediately provided medical assistance, the statement said.
The firing incident would be taken up with the Pakistan Rangers and a protest lodged with them, sources said.
Sources said a sniper was used to target the two BSF troopers from the opposite Pakistan post of Iqbal and Khannor.
The duo were engaged in some electrification work near the post when the firing started, they said.
India and Pakistan had signed a ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021, in which both nations agreed to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and other sectors.
