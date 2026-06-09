2 BSF personnel injured in multi-vehicle crash on Jammu-Srinagar national highway

Two Border Security Force (BSF) officers sustained injuries after a bus carrying security personnel for deployment on Amarnath Yatra duty collided with two other vehicles on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Tuesday, officials said.

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The injured personnel have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition is stated to be stable. Meanwhile, authorities have initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident, officials said.

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They said a bus, carrying BSF personnel from Jammu to Anantnag for Amarnath Yatra duty, first collided with a passenger vehicle, a Maruti Ertiga, and then hit a tractor-trolley at Peerah along the busy highway.

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Assistant Sub-Inspector Sanjeet Kumar and Head Constable Arveen Kumar suffered minor injuries in the accident and were evacuated to Ramban district hospital for treatment, the officials said.

They said the accident led to a brief disruption of traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, with the affected stretch remaining partially blocked for some time.

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The damaged vehicles were later removed from the road, and normal traffic was restored on the route.