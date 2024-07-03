2 cabs with same numbers seized

PTI

Jammu, July 2

Two commercial passenger vehicles, bearing same registration number plates, were seized and their drivers detained for questioning here on Tuesday, a police official said. The official said police received a tip off that two identical vehicles with same registration number (JK08D4356) were roaming around the general bus stand. A police team was rushed to the spot and both the vehicles were seized, he added.

Two drivers, one hailing from Mendhar area of Poonch and another from Kashmir, were detained for questioning and further investigation.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu