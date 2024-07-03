2 cabs with same numbers seized

Jammu, July 2
Two commercial passenger vehicles, bearing same registration number plates, were seized and their drivers detained for questioning here on Tuesday, a police official said. The official said police received a tip off that two identical vehicles with same registration number (JK08D4356) were roaming around the general bus stand. A police team was rushed to the spot and both the vehicles were seized, he added.
Two drivers, one hailing from Mendhar area of Poonch and another from Kashmir, were detained for questioning and further investigation.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘We did not find baba ji’: Cops at Godman's ashram; CM Adityanath likely to visit Hathras today
Hathras stampede death toll rises to 121, number of injured ...
PM Narendra Modi hurls 'balak buddhi' barb at Rahul Gandhi, terms Congress parasite
Says it eats into the votes of its allies to stay politicall...
Defies logic: Rahul Gandhi on expunged remarks
Be unbiased, restore speech, he urges Speaker Birla
Punjab sends plea for Amritpal Singh’s oath to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Give him chance to prove himself: Khadoor Sahib voters