2 ‘cattle lifters’ nabbed; car seized

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 10

In what comes as a changed modus operandi of cattle lifters to dodge the police, two accused were arrested in a sedan car on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

“The arrested cattle lifters, Zaboor Ali and Sher Mohammad, belong to Jammu. They had been operative in Samba district to dodge the police.

Police teams are conducting raids in Jammu and Samba areas to arrest more accused associated with this gang,” said an official. The duo was arrested with Skoda which met with accident due to speeding at midnight hours.

Several criminal cases stand already registered against the arrested cattle lifters including three cases at police station Bag-e- Bahu Jammu.

Samba SSP Benam Tosh said four gangs of cattle lifters had been busted in short span and smugglers are frequently changing their modus operandi. Now they have started using luxury cars for smuggling cattle, the SSP said.

#Jammu