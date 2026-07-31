DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 2 chargesheeted in SBI tractor loan fraud case

2 chargesheeted in SBI tractor loan fraud case

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:41 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch filed a chargesheet on Thursday against two persons for allegedly defrauding the State Bank of India (SBI) of Rs 7.2 lakh. Officials said the two obtained a tractor loan using forged documents and diverted the loan amount without delivering the financed vehicle.

Advertisement

The case stems from a complaint lodged by Sushil Kumar, Branch Manager of SBI’s Agriculture Development Branch, Jammu, against Kulbir Singh, proprietor of KK Motors, Abdul Hamid and others.

Advertisement

Following this, they said, the chargesheet was filed before the court of the City Judge, Jammu, in connection with a case registered in 2024. According to the complaint, Abdul Hamid availed a loan under the SBI Tatkal tractor loan scheme to purchase a tractor from KK Motors.

Advertisement

They said the loan amount was transferred to the dealer’s account via NEFT after all formalities were completed. However, officials said the tractor was never delivered to the borrower despite the bank getting payment, resulting in wrongful loss to the bank and misuse of public funds.

During the investigation, the EOW found that Kulbir Singh and Abdul Hamid had allegedly secured the loan by submitting fake and forged revenue documents. The probe further revealed that the loan amount was diverted to KK Motors’ account and the financed tractor was never supplied to the borrower, they said.

Advertisement

They said the investigation, backed by documentary evidence, witness statements, financial records and other corroborative material, led to the filing of the chargesheet before the court for judicial proceedings.

The Crime Branch appealed to the public to remain vigilant against economic frauds, report such offences to the EOW and submit complaints through the Crime Branch’s designated email or helpline, officials said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts