2 chargesheeted over college admission fraud

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 12

The Economic Offences Wing of the Jammu Crime Branch produced a 134-page chargesheet against two accused for duping a person of Rs 5 lakh on pretext of providing him admission to a medical course.

The chargesheet has been produced against accused Sudarshan Kumar and Rahul Kumar, both residents of Jharkhand, in a case under Sections 420, 120-B IPC at Crime Branch, Jammu.

The chargesheet was produced before the court against the accused for duping Hemant Kumar Bhat, a resident of Upper Roop Nagar in Jammu of Rs 5 lakh after luring him on the pretext of providing admission in MD course to his daughter in Karnataka Medical College under management quota.

On receipt of the complaint, a preliminary verification was conducted and during the course of inquiry the allegations made were prima-facie substantiated leading to the registration of formal case.

#Jammu