2 civilian workers die in Army camp fire in J-K's Doda

Doda/Jammu, December 23
Two civilian workers were charred to death in a fire inside an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Saturday, police said.
Parshotam (55) of Samba and Som Raj (45) of Kathua were running a tailor shop in the Arnoda Gatt Army camp and were caught in the fire caused due to some snag in a kerosene heater, a police official said.
The fire was reported at around 2.30 am, the official said, adding that the charred bodies of both the workers were recovered from the scene and are being handed over to their next of kin for last rites.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mobile Internet suspended in J-K’s Poonch and Rajouri as anti-terrorist operation continues
The suspension of the mobile Internet services in the twin b...
Terrorist killed as infiltration bid is foiled along border in Jammu
The operation takes place when a group of 4 heavily-armed te...
Hindu temple in US defaced by anti-India graffiti; cops call it hate crime
The Newark Police Service has started an investigation
India gets consular access after Nicaragua-bound Legend Airlines flight carrying mostly Indians detained in France
The plane that took off from the United Arab Emirates carryi...
2 MBBS students die as car rams into pole in Punjab’s Bathinda
2 others seriously injured