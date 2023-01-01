3 civilians killed, 6 injured in suspected terror attack in J-K's Rajouri

Arjun Sharma
Jammu, December 1
Three civilians were killed and six others were injured in a suspected terrorist attack in a village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening.
The firing incident happened at upper Dhangri village of Rajouri district.
Mukesh Singh, ADGP, Jammu, said two “armed men” opened fire on civilians at upper Dangri village, about 8 km from Rajouri town.
Singh said: “The firing took place at three houses, separated at a distance of around 50 metres from each other. The police and the Army have rushed to spot. Further details are awaited.”
A search operation has been launched in the area, Singh added.
Deceased have been identified as—Deepak Kumar (23) s/o Rajinder Kumar, Satish Kumar (45) s/o Sat Pal, Pritam Lal (57) s/o Lal Chand.
Injured have been identifies as— Shishu Pal (32) s/o Pritam Lal, Pawan Kumar (38) s/o Satpal, Rohit Pandit (27) s/o Gopal Dass, Saroj Bala (35) w/o Satish Kumar, Ridham Sharma (17) s/o Satish Kumar, Pawan Kumar (32) s/o Satpal
