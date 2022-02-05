2 convicted for killing Pulwama student

Srinagar, February 4
A court on Friday convicted two persons for killing a student after snatching his tuition fee in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The quantum of the punishment will be announced on Saturday. Sameer Sheikh and Javaid Ahmad Shah were convicted for murdering Khursheed Ahmad Wani, all residents of Pulwama district.
Principal Sessions Judge, Pulwama, Abdul Rashid Malik said the two accused with the “common intention” caused the death of Wani, who was 19 years of age at the time of murder on February 4, 2011. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
China's bridge in illegally held area: Government in Parliament
Slams renaming of places in Arunachal
Will form MSP panel, but after polls: Narendra Tomar
'Election Commission has barred us from taking any decision ...
IPS officers told to opt for central deputation
Contribute to macro- and micro-levels of national security: ...
ED arrests Punjab CM Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey
Remanded in custody till Feb 8 | Put in lock-up around 1 am ...