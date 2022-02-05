2 convicted for killing Pulwama student

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, February 4

A court on Friday convicted two persons for killing a student after snatching his tuition fee in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The quantum of the punishment will be announced on Saturday. Sameer Sheikh and Javaid Ahmad Shah were convicted for murdering Khursheed Ahmad Wani, all residents of Pulwama district.

Principal Sessions Judge, Pulwama, Abdul Rashid Malik said the two accused with the “common intention” caused the death of Wani, who was 19 years of age at the time of murder on February 4, 2011. —