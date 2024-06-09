2 cops among four govt employees dismissed for ‘anti-national’ activities

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 8

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration on Saturday sacked four employees for their involvement in anti-national activities. Officials said that of the four dismissed employees, two are police constables, one is a schoolteacher and one is an employee of the Jal Shakti Department. According to the dismissal order: “The activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and Intelligence agencies as they found them involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the state such as involvement in terror-related activities.

“Abdul Rehman Dar, selection grade constable in the Police Department, of Larmooh, Tral, Pulwama district, was involved in the commission of offence of not only carrying illegal arms and ammunition from one place to another for their delivery to the terrorists, but also providing camouflage uniform cloth and other material to them, taking undue and criminal advantage of his being a member of the police force,” the government spokesman said.

“Gh. Rasool Bhat, Constable in J&K Police, from Lalgam, Tral, Pulwama district, is also involved in the commission of offence of carrying illegal arms and ammunition from one place to another for delivery to the terrorists. As Kote NCO in the Armory of a district, he was supplying ammunition and weapons to the terrorists for a long time. He was linked to the terrorist ecosystem, through a network of OGWs, who have been operating at the behest of terrorist outfits based in Pakistan,” the spokesman added.

According to the spokesperson, Shabeer Ahmad Wani, who was teacher in the Education Department, hailing from Bungam, Damhal Hanjipora in Kulgam, has been an active member of Jamat-e-Islam (JeI).

