2 cops suspended for 'custodial death' in Kathua district

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 7

Two policemen were on Tuesday placed under suspension after a man died in custody in Kathua district of Jammu division. The deceased, Sonu Kumar, 38, was tortured by the local police, his kin alleged. Local residents said that there was a mark on his neck.

A street food vendor, Sonu was arrested three days ago after 7-gm heroin was seized from him. He was kept at the Nagari police post. Soon after his death, residents staged a protest, triggering Kathua SSP Shivdeep Singh Jamwal to place two policemen under suspension and attach the police post incharge with the police lines. A magisterial probe has also been ordered into the incident.

Rahul, nephew of the deceased, said, “I met him at around 3 pm on Monday. He died in the evening. How can a healthy person die within hours without any reason?” he questioned. Sonu is survived by his wife and three little children.