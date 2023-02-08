2 cops suspended for 'custodial death' in Kathua district

Jammu, February 7
Two policemen were on Tuesday placed under suspension after a man died in custody in Kathua district of Jammu division. The deceased, Sonu Kumar, 38, was tortured by the local police, his kin alleged. Local residents said that there was a mark on his neck.
A street food vendor, Sonu was arrested three days ago after 7-gm heroin was seized from him. He was kept at the Nagari police post. Soon after his death, residents staged a protest, triggering Kathua SSP Shivdeep Singh Jamwal to place two policemen under suspension and attach the police post incharge with the police lines. A magisterial probe has also been ordered into the incident.
Rahul, nephew of the deceased, said, “I met him at around 3 pm on Monday. He died in the evening. How can a healthy person die within hours without any reason?” he questioned. Sonu is survived by his wife and three little children.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SC junks plea, Gowri sworn in as HC judge
Appointment opposed over ‘BJP link’
JEE-Main result out, 20 score perfect 100
NTA to declare ranks after session 2 in April