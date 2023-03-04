Rs 2 cr, 7-kg heroin seized in Poonch

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 3

A team of the Poonch police and the CRPF seized Rs 2 crore, 7-kg heroin and ammunition from the house of a notorious drug peddler in Mandi area of Poonch district on Friday. Jammu ADGP Mukesh Singh said the narco-terror module was active in the area close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch. “A huge quantity of heroin and cash were seized from the house of Rafi Dhana, alias Rafi Lala, a drug peddler from Poonch,” he said.

He said Rafi Dhana was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) as he had been a notorious drug smuggler. “After receiving an input, a police team, led by Inspector Sunil, along with CRPF personnel, searched his house and seized 7-kg heroin, around Rs 2 crore in cash and a pistol with a magazine, 10 rounds along with seven SLR rounds,” the ADGP said.

Security forces have launched a search in the area with policemen checking every house. The searches continued till late Friday evening in presence of a magistrate and prominent citizens. “The nexus of this module with Punjab-based narcotics smugglers is being investigated. A case has been registered at the Mandi police station and an investigation set into motion,” the ADGP added.