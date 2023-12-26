Rs 2 cr recovered from defaulters of GST this year

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 25

During a special enforcement drive carried out by the State Taxes Department, Additional Commissioner, State Taxes and Enforcement, Jammu, Namrita Dogra conducted a surprise inspection of the checkpoints laid by different teams.

Enforcement officials of Central Jammu have recovered a penalty of Rs 2.01 crore from April till now from GST defaulters for not carrying proper documents, like GST invoices and e-way bills.

During the enforcement drives by the Enforcement (Central), Jammu, apart from the penalty of Rs 2.01 crore, which is 53% increase as compared to that of last fiscal, a total of 368 vehicles were impounded and around 1,03,108 e-way bills verified.

The major commodities on which penalties were imposed during this period include marble/granite, metal scrap and electronic goods, etc. Different teams have been constituted by the department, headed by state tax officers Sonika Sudan, Chander Mohini, Romi Jamwal, Naresh Koul, Surinder Gupta and Sunil Gupta. According to officials, the drive against the defaulters would continue.

