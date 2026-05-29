Two CRPF officials died due to suspected cardiac arrest in their camps in Pulwama and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

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Inspector Tejpal Singh, a resident of Haryana, was found unconscious at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Regional Training Centre, Lethpora, in Pulwama around 5 pm.

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Officials said Singh was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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In another incident, Assistant Sub Inspector S Singh (56) -- a native of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district -- suddenly collapsed at a camp in Zainapora area of Shopian.

When rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared brought dead, officials said.