2-day acclimatisation for tourists must in Ladakh

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 14

Tourists planning to visit Ladakh will be required to undergo mandatory two-day acclimatisation before initiating their journey in higher altitude areas of Leh.

The measure has been taken to deal with high altitude sickness as a large number of people visiting Ladakh can’t withstand lack of oxygen and other environmental factors.

The decision was in a meeting of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh, which was chaired by Chief Executive Councillor Tashi Gyalson.

Officials of the district administration and tourism department were also present. Locals expect a large number of tourists in Ladakh this year as tourism had come to a standstill during Covid for two years.

Several other issues, including the need for upgrading health facilities to deal with medical emergencies, were raised. CEC Gyalson instructed the officials and stakeholders to initiate an awareness drive to educate locals on dealing with casualties during trekking and trips.