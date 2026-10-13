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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 2-day special voter enrolment drive concludes across J&K

2-day special voter enrolment drive concludes across J&K

Records an encouraging response from electors and extensive outreach by election officials

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:12 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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A two-day Special Intensive Voter Enrolment Drive concluded across Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, recording an encouraging response from electors and extensive outreach by election officials to facilitate voter registration and awareness.

Organised on October 10 and 11, the drive was conducted at polling stations across the Union Territory from 9 am to 5 pm on both days. Eligible citizens were provided opportunities to enrol as voters, update or correct their electoral details and seek assistance related to electoral registration.

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The campaign was conducted under the overall supervision of Chief Electoral Officer Sanjeev Verma, with district election authorities coordinating arrangements and facilitating enrolment services across J&K.

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District Election Officers, Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, Election Naib Tehsildars and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) supervised the exercise and assisted voters at polling stations and at the grassroots level.

BLOs guided citizens regarding electoral registration procedures, including the use of Forms 6, 7 and 8, and also helped them access services through the Voter Helpline App.

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Election officials addressed grievances and queries raised by electors during the drive and shared contact details of concerned officers to facilitate future assistance regarding enrolment and electoral particulars.

The Election Department reiterated that eligible citizens, including young and first-time voters, could apply for inclusion in the electoral rolls through the process of continuous updation.

A major component of the drive was door-to-door outreach and field inspections by election functionaries aimed at identifying eligible but unregistered voters and encouraging them to avail of enrolment facilities.

Deputy Director Information and SVEEP Nodal Officer Salam Din highlighted the importance of voter awareness, accessible enrolment services and public participation in the democratic process. The Election Department said the exercise reflected its continued commitment to making electoral registration more accessible, inclusive and citizen-friendly, while ensuring that no eligible voter is left behind.

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