Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 2 dead in rain-related incidents in J-K’s Reasi, Kathua districts

2 dead in rain-related incidents in J-K’s Reasi, Kathua districts

Truck trapped in landslide kills one; another dies in flash flood
article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 12:37 PM Aug 23, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Shahbaz Ahmad, a resident of Jamlan village, lost his life, the officials said. PTI file photo
Two persons were killed and an equal number injured in two separate rain-related incidents in Reasi and Kathua districts early Saturday, officials said.

Shahbaz Ahmad, a resident of Jamlan village, lost his life, and two others were injured when their truck came under a landslide triggered by rains near Malai Nallah in the Mahore area of Reasi district, the officials said.

They said the incident occurred around 2.30 am and the injured, Javed Ahmad and Abdul Gani, were evacuated by the rescuers to hospital.

One person, identified as Ravi, lost his life when his car was caught in flash floods while crossing an overflowing stream near Dreamland Park in Kathua district, the officials said.

They said the body of the deceased was retrieved by a joint rescue team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police.

Meanwhile, at least 20 passengers, including some students, were injured when a private bus overturned near a bridge in the Arnia area of R S Pura on the outskirts of Jammu.

The bus was on its way to Jammu when its driver lost control, as a result of which the vehicle skidded off the road and turned turtle in an open field, the officials said, adding the injured were shifted to the hospital and the condition of four of them was stated to be “serious”.

