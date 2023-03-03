2 dead in Rajouri mishap

Jammu, March 2
Two persons were killed while 12 others sustained injuries when a mini bus they were travelling in turned turtle near Kewal turn in Rajouri. The driver was not able to negotiate a sharp curve. A few of them have been referred to the GMC, Rajouri.
