2 die as Army ambulance falls into gorge in J-K’s Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu, April 29
Two Army personnel were killed on Saturday when an ambulance of the force skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.
The Army ambulance met with an accident near Dungi Gala near the Line of Control when its driver lost control while negotiating a sharp curve, the officials said.
They said the ambulance driver and a soldier died in the accident. Their bodies were retrieved from the gorge by rescuers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Priyanka Gandhi meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, calls for WFI chief Brij Bhushan's ouster
The Congress general secretary accuses the government of ‘pr...
Mukhtar Ansari convicted in kidnapping, murder case; sentenced to 10 years in jail
Ansari was produced virtually before an MP-MLA court in Utta...
L-G seeks records from Delhi govt of renovation at CM’s house
Asks the chief secretary to examine the records and submit a...
ED searches BYJU's office, CEO Raveendran's residence over FEMA violations; seizes 'incriminating' documents
Agency claims the company remitted Rs 9,754 crore to various...