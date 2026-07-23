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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 2 die in Ramban shooting stone incident

2 die in Ramban shooting stone incident

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Arjun Sharma
Jammu, Updated At : 01:38 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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A damaged embankment along a swollen stream in Budgam on Wednesday. PTI
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Two persons were killed and many others were injured when a commercial vehicle was hit by shooting stones at Ramsoo area in Ramban along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Wednesday.

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The Tempo Traveller was travelling from Banihal to Ramban when suddenly rocks started falling on it due to incessant rain and loosening of soil on the mountains along the road. Many passengers were trapped inside the vehicle till rescuers reached the spot.

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The deceased have been identified as Nazir Ahmed and his wife Shakeela Begum, residents of Kastigarh in Doda district. One passenger died on spot while the other succumbed to the injuries later. The injured were identified as Gulzar Ahmed, Akhtar Hussain, Tasleema Bano and Rashid Ahmed, all residents of Doda.

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Rescuers, including the police and other volunteers, immediately rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The injured were evacuated and shifted to the primary health centre (PHC) at Ramsoo for treatment. Two passengers who were severely injured were referred to District Hospital Ramban.

Jammu region has received continuous rainfall since late evening on Tuesday and it continued through Wednesday. The Meteorological Department recorded significant rainfall during the past 24 hours. While Kathua received 153 mm rainfall, Samba received 133 mm and Jammu 62 mm. On the other hand, Gulmarg received 55 mm rainfall, Baramulla 38 mm, Poonch 51 mm, Rajouri 44 mm and Ramban 49 mm rainfall.

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The MeT has stated that another spell of rain and thundershower are most likely early morning and forenoon on Thursday. From July 24 to 29, “Light rain, thundershower at scattered places with brief intense showers at few places” can occur, the MeT stated.

The department also issued an advisory stating that there was possibility of flashfloods, landslides and mudslides at many vulnerable places during next 24-48 hours. “Rise in water level in rivers, local streams and nullahs and flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas can occur,” it stated.

Devastation in Ladakh

Flashfloods caused widespread devastation of roads and property in Ladakh during recent days.

Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa wrote on X that he is deeply saddened by the widespread devastation caused by the recent flashfloods and landslides across Kargil district, particularly in Tsangra, Shakar Chiktan, Yokma Kharboo, Sankoo, Bhagdham, Karkitchoo, Latoo, Silmo, Choskore and other affected areas.

“My team has visited the affected villages along with the councillors to assess the ground situation and stand with the affected families. I sincerely appreciate the district administration, SDRF, BRO, PWD, police, Army and all frontline workers for their tireless rescue and restoration efforts. I also assure the people of the affected areas that I will extend every possible assistance from my side, including support through the MPLADS fund and by pursuing additional financial assistance from the government, wherever permissible, to help restore essential public infrastructure and support the rehabilitation of affected families,” he said.

He urged the authorities concerned to restore road connectivity, drinking water supply, irrigation channels, electricity and other essential public services on priority.

Meanwhile, traffic on all major roads to Kashmir Valley remained suspended due to heavy rainfall at the higher reaches of the region.

A statement read that vehicular movement has been stopped from both ends on Jammu-Srinagar NH due to heavy rainfall along the entire highway and multiple incidents of shooting stones and mudslides. “Commuters are advised not to undertake any journey on the NH until the weather improves and the road is declared safe for traffic,” the traffic police said.

Other routes, including Mughal Road and Kishtwar-Anantnag road, are also closed at present.

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