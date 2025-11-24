DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 2 eyewitnesses identify Yasin as shooter in ’90 IAF men killing case

2 eyewitnesses identify Yasin as shooter in ’90 IAF men killing case

Interestingly, one of the two eyewitnesses has already identified Malik as the main shooter

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 02:00 AM Nov 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik.FILE
Advertisement

In a major development related to the 1990 killing of four Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel in Srinagar, two key eyewitnesses have identified Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik as the main shooter.

Advertisement

Deposing in the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court here on Saturday, the eyewitnesses, themselves IAF personnel, also identified three of Malik’s associates — Showkat Ahmed, Saleem and Javed Ahmed — as his accomplices in the killing, sources said.

Advertisement

Interestingly, one of the two eyewitnesses has already identified Malik as the main shooter.

Advertisement

On January 25, 1990, four IAF servicemen, including Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna, were gunned down and several others injured in the Rawalpura area of Srinagar city. Pakistan-backed armed insurgency had begun in the Valley when the shooting took place.

Family members of Khanna and others have been awaiting justice for the past 35 years.

Advertisement

Malik, who attended the hearing through video conferencing, is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail in a terror funding case. He also faces trial for the 1989 kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

The next hearing in the IAF personnel case is slated for November 29.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts