2 held for Srinagar grenade attack

Srinagar, March 8

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested two persons in connection with the Sunday’s grenade attack at busy Amira Kadal bridge, in the heart of the city, that left two civilians dead and 36 others injured, the police said here.

The first accused identified as Mohd Bariq was arrested from Khanyar and his initial examination led to the arrest of the second accused, Fazil Nabi Sofi. The two-wheeler used in this grenade attack was also seized by the special investigation team that had been formed immediately after the terror strike.

During its probe, the team employed modern means of investigation and used technical evidence like minute frame by frame analysis of the CCTV footages of scene of crime, footages of CCTVs in the whole of Srinagar city, Cell Tower dump analysis, IP dump analysis, recreation of crime scene and by examination of some eyewitnesses, officials said.

Based on these, the SIT was able to identify the two accused who came on a two-wheeler without a number plate to commit the crime and fled on the same vehicle after committing the terrorist act.

During the intense analysis of the CCTV trail in Srinagar city, the route adopted by both accused was located back to Khanyar area of the downtown. It further came out that these two accused had committed the terrorist act on the directions of active terrorists in the Kashmir valley, they said.

The plan was to attack the parked security vehicle but as the grenade was thrown from a moving two-wheeler, the target was missed and the grenade exploded in an adjacent crowded area where many roadside vendors and buyers were present.

It was also found that this particular area was chosen due to the omnipresent chaos and turbulent traffic in this stretch of area due to unorganised vendors and stalls on the road, the officials said. — PTI

LeT militant’s aide held in Baramulla

Srinagar: Security forces have arrested a militant associate of the LeT in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nadihal area of Sopore’s Rafiabad. The arrested has been identified as Firdous Ahmad Wani, a resident of Check Seri Pattan, the spokesman said.

