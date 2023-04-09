2 held for theft at court

Rajouri/Jammu, April 8
Two persons were arrested for stealing seized articles, including 4-kg heroin, from a high-security court complex in Rajouri district, a senior police officer said on Saturday.
The theft inside the ‘malkhana’had taken place on the intervening night of April 3 and 4, prompting the authorities to suspend five policemen. Rajouri SSP Amritpal Singh said the accused were Mohd Showket Gujjar and Mohd Taj, both from Poonch.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
To 'save' power, Punjab changes office timings
7.30 am-2 pm work hours from May 2