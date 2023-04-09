2 held for theft at court

PTI

Rajouri/Jammu, April 8

Two persons were arrested for stealing seized articles, including 4-kg heroin, from a high-security court complex in Rajouri district, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

The theft inside the ‘malkhana’had taken place on the intervening night of April 3 and 4, prompting the authorities to suspend five policemen. Rajouri SSP Amritpal Singh said the accused were Mohd Showket Gujjar and Mohd Taj, both from Poonch.