2 held with arms, cash in Poonch

Jammu, November 15
Two persons were arrested and arms and ammunition along with Rs 2.5 lakh cash was recovered from their possession during a search operation in the Surankote area of Poonch district. Two pistols, four magazines were recovered when a cordon-and-search operation was launched after specific information in Salian and Bhunikeith areas.
Those arrested have been identified as Aijaz Ahmad and Gulshan Ahmed, both residents of Salian village. The source of arms and cash was still unknown and the accused were being questioned.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India in final: 10/10 Men in Blue Stay Unbeaten
Kohli breaks Sachin’s record, becomes first to slam 50th ODI...
Uttarakhand ropes in Thai experts for tunnel rescue op
Had saved children from flooded cave
PM Modi makes tribal push in Jharkhand amid state elections
Launches outreach programmes
Congress goes all out to retain Chhattisgarh, BJP battles MP anti-incumbency
Curtains on high-pitched poll campaigns to two states