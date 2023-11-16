2 held with arms, cash in Poonch

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 15

Two persons were arrested and arms and ammunition along with Rs 2.5 lakh cash was recovered from their possession during a search operation in the Surankote area of Poonch district. Two pistols, four magazines were recovered when a cordon-and-search operation was launched after specific information in Salian and Bhunikeith areas.

Those arrested have been identified as Aijaz Ahmad and Gulshan Ahmed, both residents of Salian village. The source of arms and cash was still unknown and the accused were being questioned.

