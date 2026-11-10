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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 2 held with weapons in Kulgam

2 held with weapons in Kulgam

Both are residents of Bugam

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Adil Akhzer
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:17 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested two persons after recovering weapons and explosives from their possession in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

According to a police statement, a joint checkpoint was laid by personnel from the Kulgam police station, the Army’s 9 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the CRPF. Two suspicious individuals attempted to flee after noticing the naka but were apprehended by the security personnel.

During preliminary questioning, the suspects were identified as Muneeb Yaseen Rather and Tahir Bilal, both residents of Bugam.

“During search, one pistol along with a magazine and two live rounds were recovered from Muneeb Yaseen Rather, while two live hand grenades were recovered from Tahir Bilal,” the police said.

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A case has been registered against the duo under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Kulgam police station. Further investigation is underway.

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